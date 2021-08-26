Teenagers charged, held in juvenile detention after threatening Pembroke Pines high school

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two teenage high school students are facing serious charges for allegedly threatening to plan an attack on their Pembroke Pines High School on Monday.

The students, who are both 15 years old, appeared in front of a judge on Thursday.

They have both been charged with one felony count for making a written threat to do bodily harm or commit an act of terrorism, as well as one misdemeanor count for knowingly causing the disruption of an educational institution.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, it all started on Monday, when Pembroke Pines Police received an anonymous tip about a possible school shooting at Charles W. Flanagan high school.

Thanks to the tip, they were able to discover an Instagram post with a caption threatening to “terrorize the school,” and, eventually, connected that post to the two accused students.

The two teenagers are being held for 21 days in juvenile detention, and will be back in front of the judge next week.

The incident remains an active investigation. Therefore, this story will be updated with more information once it is made available.