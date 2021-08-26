Student at Flanagan High School arrested for making threats to ‘terrorize’ on social media

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County announced the arrest of a high school student who allegedly made threatening posts on social media.

According to the Pembroke Pines Police Department, officers received an anonymous tip on Monday regarding an online post about a potential school shooting at Charles W. Flanagan High School.

Pembroke Pines police immediately began an investigation while sending additional officers to local schools the following day.

Officers eventually located the social media post, which police said was initially made on Instagram, with threats to “terrorize” Flanagan High School.

A 16-year-old suspect who currently attends Flanagan High School was identified taken into custody on Wednesday, police said.

That teenage suspect is facing multiple charges, including a felony charge for making a threat to do bodily harm or commit an act of terrorism.