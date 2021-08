Authorities on the scene of a deadly crash in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities were called to what appeared to be a three-vehicle crash in Davie.

It happened Sunday in the area of Stirling Road and US-27.

A pickup truck could be seen with heavy damage to its front end, and a gray SUV and red vehicle were also seen damaged.

Authorities said one person died in the crash but did not provide information on any other injuries.

Police also did not say what led up to the crash.