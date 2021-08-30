Mostly Cloudy icon
Coronavirus in schools: Broward reports 553 cases; Miami-Dade reports 151

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Miami-Dade County, Education
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Hundreds of students and teachers are testing positive for the coronavirus at public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, officials reported.

Broward County Public Schools started the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 18. As of Monday, the school district reported there were 553 documented coronavirus infections at schools, including the cases of 350 students and 205 employees.

There were also about 4,000 students and employees in quarantine. The schools with the highest number of cases were New River Middle School in Fort Lauderdale and Western High School in Davie.

“Our numbers are dramatically low and demonstrate that wearing the face coverings is an important mitigation tool,” said Vickie Cartwright, BCPS interim superintendent.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools started classes on Aug. 23. As of Monday, the school district reported there were 151 coronavirus cases, including 38 students and 113 employees. The schools with the highest number of cases were John A. Ferguson Senior High School in Kendall West and Arcola Lake Elementary School in West Little River.

Some schools are informing parents or guardians about the coronavirus cases through robocalls or emails. There are parents who are worried about the reliability of the reports and the lack of details.

In January 2017, Hatzel Vela became the first local television journalist in the country to move to Cuba and cover the island from the inside. During his time living and working in Cuba, he covered some of the most significant stories in a post-Fidel Castro Cuba. 

