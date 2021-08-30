Corcoran announces cuts to Broward County Public Schools’ funding over face mask mandate

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is following through with his threat to cut funding from Broward County Public Schools over the face mask mandate implemented when the 2021-22 school year began on Aug. 18.

Corcoran announced the Florida Department of Education will withhold funding equal to the salaries of the School Board of Broward County members salaries because a Florida Department of Health emergency rule requires a nonmedical opt-out for parents. Broward has a medical opt-out.

Corcoran is also implementing punitive funding cuts to Alachua County Public Schools. There are eight other school districts, including Miami-Dade County, that have also remained defiant of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s July 30th executive order.

To maximize protection from the Delta variant at schools, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended students age 12 and older be vaccinated against COVID and wear a face mask indoors in areas of high transmission like Broward.

Ad

President Joe Biden’s administration committed to using COVID-relief funding to fill the funding gap related to the implementation of the CDC recommendation at public schools in Florida.

Related social media