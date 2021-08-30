Partly Cloudy icon
Politics

Corcoran announces cuts to Broward County Public Schools’ funding over face mask mandate

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Education
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is following through with his threat to cut funding from Broward County Public Schools over the face mask mandate implemented when the 2021-22 school year began on Aug. 18.

Corcoran announced the Florida Department of Education will withhold funding equal to the salaries of the School Board of Broward County members salaries because a Florida Department of Health emergency rule requires a nonmedical opt-out for parents. Broward has a medical opt-out.

Corcoran is also implementing punitive funding cuts to Alachua County Public Schools. There are eight other school districts, including Miami-Dade County, that have also remained defiant of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s July 30th executive order.

To maximize protection from the Delta variant at schools, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended students age 12 and older be vaccinated against COVID and wear a face mask indoors in areas of high transmission like Broward.

President Joe Biden’s administration committed to using COVID-relief funding to fill the funding gap related to the implementation of the CDC recommendation at public schools in Florida.

In January 2017, Hatzel Vela became the first local television journalist in the country to move to Cuba and cover the island from the inside. During his time living and working in Cuba, he covered some of the most significant stories in a post-Fidel Castro Cuba. 

