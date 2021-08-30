Rescue dog Sunny has been waiting 6 years for someone to give her a forever home

Sonny the dog has been living in animal rescue for 5 years, waiting for a new home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – South Florida has a lot of animal rescues.

For many of the pets who end up in those rescues, spending a year, maybe two years, waiting for a home is a long time.

Sunny the dog has been waiting quite a bit longer. She has been in her rescue’s care for six years, and she deserves a chance to find a forever home.

The playful, happy girl is about seven years old, but instead of living with a family in a home, she’s spent most of her life with the Paw Patrol Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

“Sunny has been in rescue for about six years or so, five of those years she’s been stuck at boarding,” said Rachel Lacuara with Paw Patrol Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

Lucuara is the rescue’s adoption and volunteer coordinator, and she said despite Sunny’s happy-go-lucky demeanor in a home, she gets depressed if she’s being boarded and gets stuck in a kennel all day.

“The problem is we can’t get good exposure for her in boarding because she looks so sad,” Lucuara said. “She looks as if she’s not having a good time, and people don’t want to adopt a dog that looks sad. They want to see this beautiful, healthy girl who wants to sit on the couch and get pets all day.”

When Paw Patrol Animal Rescue first took Sunny in six years ago, she was found down in the Redlands, pregnant, and wandering the streets in the pouring rain.

Her nine puppies have all long-since been adopted, but Sunny is still hoping to find a family that will give her as much love as she deserves.

“She’s very sweet and a very happy and smiley dog, her tail never stops wagging,” said Lucuara. “She’s looking at going back into boarding if we don’t have another foster for her or, preferably, a forever home for her soon.”

Sunny loves people but she prefers to be the only animal in a house, and because she likes to play a lot, Paw Patrol Animal Rescue said there probably shouldn’t be kids in the home either.

For more information on Sunny, including how to adopt her, click here.