Parents worry about safety of crowded Broward school buses during coronavirus pandemic’s Delta variant surge

WESTON, Fla. – Parents were concerned for the safety of their kids after a photo surfaced of a Broward County Public Schools bus that was crowded with high school students in Weston during the coronavirus pandemic’s Delta variant surge of COVID cases.

Joel Gandara is among the outraged. His 14-year-old son, a student at Cypress Bay High School in Weston, was on the bus and shared the picture. Some students were sitting on the floor.

“The buses are packed three to a row, kids sitting in the middle of the aisles, totally unsafe,” Gandara said, adding, “This is week three, and he says this is how it’s been every day.”

Parents are concerned about a Broward County Public Schools bus that was crowded in Weston. (Courtesy photo)

BCPS released a statement saying the school bus underwent a route adjustment that went into effect on Thursday morning, a separate bus is assisting with the route and the student transportation department staff is still adjusting ridership counts.

“A number of the buses have been overcrowded,” said Dan Reynolds, of the Federation of Public Employees, the union that represents school bus drivers in Broward. “It’s very difficult for a driver to enforce the wearing of masks, especially with elementary kids.”

According to BCPS, the students had the protection of a face mask mandate and thorough daily cleaning and disinfecting of the school buses. Another challenge BCPS is facing is the nationwide school bus driver shortage. The district is still trying to recruit drivers to fill vacancies.

“It’s pay issues and safety issues,” Reynolds said. “The question of getting on a bus with 40 kids behind you when there’s an epidemic going on, it’s scary.”

According to BCPS data, 418 students and 229 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since BCPS 2021-22 classes started on Aug. 18.

For more information about the BCPS transportation, the district is asking parents to visit this page. For more information about COVID cases in schools, visit the BCPS dashboard.