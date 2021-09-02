Enchanted Princess cruise ship sails into Port Everglades to prepare for November voyages

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – Princess Cruises’ newest cruise ship, Enchanted Princess, sailed into her homeport of Port Everglades Thursday morning as crew members prepare for guest voyages in November.

According to a news release from Port Everglades, Enchanted Princess was delivered to Princess Cruises from a shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, nearly a year ago.

The first passenger cruise is scheduled for November 10 from the ship’s winter homeport at Port Everglades.

The 145,000-ton Enchanted Princess fits 3,660 guests.

The Enchanted Princess now expands Princess Cruises’ global fleet of MedallionClass vessels and a wearable “OceanMedallion” device will help make passengers’ vacations more effortless, “delivering highly personalized service, and enabling touchless interactive experiences and entertainment,” the news release stated.

Passengers will also be able to enjoy “expedited boarding; on-demand food, beverage, retail and service delivery; keyless stateroom entry; contactless payment; friends and family locator; anywhere wagering; interactive games; and movies/live TV on the go.”