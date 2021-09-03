Florida reports 17,506 new COVID-19 cases

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported an additional 17,506 COVID-19 cases that are reflected in the latest CDC data posted Friday.

No additional deaths were reported Friday after a batch of 1,338 COVID-related fatalities were added a day earlier.

While those fatalities did not all happen over the past day and span back weeks, their inclusion shows that at least 5,700 people died in Florida in August with COVID-19, an average of about 184 per day. And it’s likely more August fatalities are still to be input.

There have been 45,909 deaths in Florida connected to COVID-19 and 3,308,731 total cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the CDC metrics.

More data is expected to be released later Friday when the state health department’s weekly report is posted.

Florida has reported at least 150,000 new cases in each of the past three weeks, and as of last week’s state data report, the new-case positivity rate sat at 16.8%.

Ad

In recent days, new cases and hospitalizations have shown a move downward from the recent peak of the summer surge propelled by the delta variant.

The Florida Hospital Association said that 14,682 COVID-19 patients were admitted across the state on Thursday.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for September 2, 2021



🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 14,682 pic.twitter.com/RW0Mwq27rU — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) September 2, 2021

To find out where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida, click here.

This story will be updated. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.