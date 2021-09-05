Sunrise police sergeant, Monroe County commissioner fighting for their lives in ICU following positive COVID-19 tests

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A new strain of COVID-19 is causing concern as healthcare workers enter the latest chapter of the battle against the coronavirus.

Two South Florida officials, a Sunrise police sergeant, and a Monroe County commissioner, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster is in the ICU at a Miami-Dade hospital.

“He’s been intubated and he’s fighting, fighting the best he can so it’s definitely hit home for all of us,” said Monroe County Commissioner Mike Foster. “We just have to be careful and get through hopefully what will be the last spike.”

Hospitalizations appear to be trending down. According to state records, there are still more than 13,000 people hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.

But that’s more than three times where Florida stood this time last year.

The Delta Variant is sweeping across the country at a rapid rate, and now the CDC is tracking a new strain, dubbed the Mu Variant.

“The concern is that is a has a few, a constellation of mutations, that it would indicate would might evade the protection from certain antibodies,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. “That’s what we mean when we say we’re keeping an eye on it, but right now it is not an immediate threat.”

COVID-19 has also proven to be a major threat against law enforcement.

This year, more officers nationwide have died from COVID-19 than another other threat they face on the street.

Last month five South Florida police officers died.

Sunrise Sgt. Darwin Arroyo is currently fighting for his life in an ICU and on a ventilator, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his police union.

Arroyo is a married father of two. According to the page’s organizer, Arroyo was exposed to COVID-19 while at work.

For information on where COVID-19 vaccines are available in South Florida, click here.