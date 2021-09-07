1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning outside a convenience store.

The shooting was reported outside the U-SAVE food store at 4039 NW 19th St.

According to witnesses, the driver of a white minivan went into the store, and when he came back outside he was confronted by another man.

Witnesses told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that a physical altercation ensued, which spilled inside of the minivan.

Witnesses said the driver of the minivan shot the other man while they were inside the vehicle.

They said the minivan driver was taken into custody by police and the other man was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

No other details about the shooting were immediately released by police.