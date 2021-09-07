Partly Cloudy icon
American Airlines flying 5 times a week from Miami to Suriname

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

FILE PHOTO
MIAMI – On Tuesday, American Airlines became the first and only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service from Miami International Airport to  Suriname, a former Dutch colony in South America where offshore oil exploration has been booming.

The new nearly 5-hour flights to Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport near Suriname’s capital city of Paramaribo, operate five times a week.

The airport, better known as JAP, is about an hour’s drive away from the city near the banks of the Suriname River, which flows northeastward to empty into the Atlantic Ocean.

According to GlobalData, a data analytics and consulting company, exploratory success in 2020 offshore Suriname showed the country has “promise to become an oil production hot spot.”

