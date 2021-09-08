Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Several residents displaced following a ceiling collapse at an apartment complex in Miami Gardens

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens apartment complex roof collapses
Miami Gardens apartment complex roof collapses

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Several residents of a Miami Gardens apartment complex were displaced on Wednesday, following a ceiling collapse.

Residents told Local 10′s Christian De La Rosa, that roof work was taking place, when a heavy downpour brought down the ceilings at several units within the West Garden Villas Apartment Complex on 177th Street, just west of Second Avenue.

Sky 10 over head captured a blue tarp over the units that sustained the water damage. Many residents thought it was a just another rainstorm and didn’t expect water to make its way into their homes.

“It was just raining regular and all of a sudden it’s just water leaking. The other lady across from us, she started screaming. Her entire apartment just fell apart, because they’ve been working on the roof since December,” explained Takiyah Thomas, a displaced resident.

Some of the residents displaced are worried, because they have nowhere else to go.

“I’m alone, I don’t have family here. I’m going to be on the streets, I’m going to be on the streets. My whole apartment, the roof, everything caved in. My whole furniture, everything is messed up,’ said Brenda Gibbs another displaced resident.

Some residents have received vouchers from the apartment complex’s managers for a two-night stay at a hotel. But all of them want to know when they will be able to return to their homes.

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

