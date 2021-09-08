Several residents displaced following a ceiling collapse at an apartment complex in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Several residents of a Miami Gardens apartment complex were displaced on Wednesday, following a ceiling collapse.

Residents told Local 10′s Christian De La Rosa, that roof work was taking place, when a heavy downpour brought down the ceilings at several units within the West Garden Villas Apartment Complex on 177th Street, just west of Second Avenue.

Sky 10 over head captured a blue tarp over the units that sustained the water damage. Many residents thought it was a just another rainstorm and didn’t expect water to make its way into their homes.

“It was just raining regular and all of a sudden it’s just water leaking. The other lady across from us, she started screaming. Her entire apartment just fell apart, because they’ve been working on the roof since December,” explained Takiyah Thomas, a displaced resident.

Some of the residents displaced are worried, because they have nowhere else to go.

“I’m alone, I don’t have family here. I’m going to be on the streets, I’m going to be on the streets. My whole apartment, the roof, everything caved in. My whole furniture, everything is messed up,’ said Brenda Gibbs another displaced resident.

Some residents have received vouchers from the apartment complex’s managers for a two-night stay at a hotel. But all of them want to know when they will be able to return to their homes.