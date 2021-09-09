Partly Cloudy icon
Miami-Dade sends South Dade warehouse proposal to the state

Development would be on land some say is crucial to health of Everglades and Biscayne Bay

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Proposed UDB expansion in South Miami-Dade County.
Proposed UDB expansion in South Miami-Dade County. (WPLG)

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County Commission voted 9-3 to send a proposal for a large South Dade industrial warehouse project to Tallahassee without a recommendation.

The 794 acres sit south of Florida’s Turnpike and north of Southwest 268th Street, between Southwest 107th and 122nd avenues.

It’s land outside of Miami Dade’s urban development boundary (UDB), drawn by the county to protect farmland and the Everglades from urban encroachment.

Developers asked the county to expand it to make room for their project, but environmentalists say that land is vital to restoring the Everglades and the health of Biscayne Bay.

It would be the first breach of the county’s UDB in eight years if eventually approved.

The proposal is expected to now go the state for a full review before it comes back to the commission for a final vote.

