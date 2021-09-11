Surveillance video shows burglars who targeted Boost Mobile in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Detectives are searching for a group of burglars who stole from a Boost Mobile store in Pembroke Park. They appeared to have carefully planned their heist.

Surveillance video shows it was easy for the group to get into the store near the intersection of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard and 44th Avenue.

One burglar quickly unlocked the door and another rushed to disable the alarm. One brought a bag for the merchandise. The other ran to the back to open the safe. He seemed to have had the code.

The store owner estimates they stole about $24,000 in electronics and merchandise. He is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Detectives are also asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.