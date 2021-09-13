Injuries reported at Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Multiple people are injured after a piece of equipment fell through the ceiling at the Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood on Monday morning, a spokesman for the Seminole Tribe said.

There are no fatalities, the spokesman said. Some of the people injured were seen being treated on-scene in the parking lot while others were taken to area hospitals.

The casino is located at 4150 North State Road 7, about a half-mile south of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The facility opened in 1979, billing itself as “the nation’s first large-stakes bingo hall” and now offers slot machines, table games and high-stakes bingo.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.

Assignment Desk Manager Kerry Weston contributed to this report.