2 killed after Tesla crashes into tree in Coral Gables

Tesla erupts in flames after crashing into tree in Coral Gables.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Two people inside of a Tesla were killed in a fiery crash Monday night in Coral Gables, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Alhambra Circle and Coral Way.

Coral Gables police Officer Kelly Denham said the driver of the Tesla crashed the car into a tree.

Cellphone video taken after the crash shows the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Denham confirmed that two people inside the car were killed.

It’s unclear whether speed was a factor or what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.