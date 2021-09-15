This popular Miami Halloween ‘horror carnival’ is returning for the first time in years

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – For those of us who wish to be more spooked than when someone offers us a granola bar as Halloween candy *shivers* (that’s actually pretty scary), a popular South Florida Halloween attraction is coming back to haunt the community.

House of Horror Haunted Carnival is making its spooky return to Miami International Mall for the first time since 2018.

From September 30 until Halloween night, October 31, those who enter the carnival will get to explore a “giant abandoned department store that has been overtaken and claimed.”

And this year is slated to be spookier and larger than ever before. For the first time since its inaugural year, the carnival will feature four unique haunted experiences that will “make you regret ever walking through the doors.”

The first experience is called “Mall Mayhem,” where you’ll see “demented clerks and demonic mannequins.” Then, ticket-holders can enter an infested urban jungle called “Toxic Apocalypse,” (but be sure not to touch anything at the risk of becoming toxified).

Then, those who still have the nerve may check-in to “1455 Asylum,” where “the patients oversee the delivery of nervous breakdowns.” Finally, experience “Scare Studios,” where the spookiness goes virtual.

Plus, the attraction also features unlimited carnival rides, food, and carnival games at the House of Horror midway.

Alcohol is also available throughout the carnival to purchase for those 21 years of age or older with a valid ID.

For more information about House of Horror Haunted Carnival, click here.