Police: Woman shot in leg at Hollywood hotel

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left one woman injured.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. at the Hotolos Hollywood hotel at 2520 Stirling Road.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said the victim was taken to a hospital for injuries to her leg.

No other details about the shooting were immediately released.

