14-year-old boy fatally shot while attending family gathering at park

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead on Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead on Sunday.

The shooting was reported around 7:15 p.m. at Sandpiper Park in the 15800 block of Southwest 106th Terrace in The Hammocks.

“According to investigators, the victim, who is not from town, was here visiting relatives and was at a family gathering at a community park that is located within the HOA,” Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said.

According to authorities, the victim told his family that he was going to meet friends steps away from their pavilion. A short time later, his family heard gunshots and found the teen unresponsive.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the park and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“Whenever we have a shooting, it affects our community as a whole – whether it’s an adult or it’s a juvenile. But especially if it’s a juvenile, it touches us in a more profound way,” Rodriguez said.

A motive for the shooting is unclear and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

