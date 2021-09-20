Hollywood police investigate threat made against South Broward High School

A threat of violence kept some students from coming to class Monday morning at South Broward High School in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A threat of violence kept some students from coming to class Monday morning at South Broward High School in Hollywood.

A photo of a masked student with threats to shoot up the school made the rounds on social media overnight.

“I’m scared. I didn’t want to send my child to school,” one parent told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer.

The photo on Snapchat shows a masked student holding what may be a weapon. The photo contains text that read “bouta shoot up a school.”

Anwer spoke to parents and students outside South Broward High School Monday morning at drop-off time.

“Someone text my daughter’s phone and my son that there’s a child threatening to shoot up the school,” one parent said.

“Two weeks, a month into school and this is already happening,” a student added.

Broward County Public Schools issued a recorded message to families Sunday night, saying in part:

“We are aware of a threat that was circulating on social media. This was brought to our attention this evening by numerous responsible students. We immediately reported to Hollywood Police who then responded swiftly to address the situation.

“Please know the situation is secure by Hollywood Police and it is safe to return to school.”

“I felt like running back and grabbing them,” one parent said. “It’s happening so much.”

A student told Anwer, however, that she felt safe and that authorities had the situation under control.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the person who posted the photo has been arrested.