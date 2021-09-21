Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

3 people killed in Hallandale Beach shooting

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Lisa Hendry, Executive News Producer

Tags: Hallandale Beach, crime
Hallandale Beach Homicide
Hallandale Beach Homicide (WPLG)

Hallandale Beach, Fla. – Hallandale Beach police are on the scene of a homicide investigation on W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard, just east of I-95.

Officers have confirmed 3 people were killed in an early morning shooting.

A body covered with a white tarp can be seen in the parking lot of a Wendy’s at 1091 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Crime scene tape has been put up around the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru lane.

Police haven’t provided any details on a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is causing traffic tie-ups in the area.

This is a breaking news story.

About the Authors:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

Lisa Hendry is an Executive News Producer at WPLG-Local 10, overseeing more than five hours of news each weekday morning.

