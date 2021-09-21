Police: Wendy’s drive-thru shooting that left 3 dead a double murder, suicide

Police say a shooting at a Hallandale Beach Wendy's where 3 people died was the result of a domestic dispute and that the gunman then killed himself.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A shooting that left three people dead outside of a Hallandale Beach fast food drive-thru early Tuesday has been determined a double murder and a suicide.

“We responded to the area around 12:48 this morning regarding an altercation with a shooting at which time officers responded and they were able to find three people that were unresponsive now pronounced deceased,” said Capt. Megan Jones of the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

Hallandale Beach Police said that a man tracked down a woman at the Wendy’s restaurant at 1091 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, just east of I-95, and rammed her car with his vehicle as she was getting food from the drive thru.

Then, as she tried to back out of the drive thru to escape, the man got out of his car and starting shooting.

Police said the suspect was located unresponsive near the victim’s vehicle from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” The suspect died.

The passenger in the woman’s car was also killed.

The Wendy’s restaurant was shut down for hours and crime scene tape surrounded the area as detectives gathered information.

A dark-colored Kia Optima and a silver Hyundai Sonata were taken away by tow trucks Tuesday. The Sonata showed significant damage where it was rammed.

How the man located the victim at the Wendy’s or why he got violent is still being investigated, but police said it was clearly a targeted attack. All three people were in their 20s.

“(It) appears to be an isolated incident, no indication of any additional harm to the public,” Jones said.