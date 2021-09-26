Cloudy icon
77º
wplg logo

Local News

Authorities search for missing 19-year-old from South Florida

Tags: Florida
Miya Marcano (Image: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
Miya Marcano (Image: Orange County Sheriff's Office) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 19-year-old woman from South Florida who is a student at the University of Central Florida.

Deputies are searching for Miya Marcano, who went missing on Friday.

She was last seen at the Arden Villas Apartment Complex in Orlando, deputies said.

Marcano is described by deputies as 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 407-836-4357.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.