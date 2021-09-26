Authorities search for missing 19-year-old from South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 19-year-old woman from South Florida who is a student at the University of Central Florida.
Deputies are searching for Miya Marcano, who went missing on Friday.
She was last seen at the Arden Villas Apartment Complex in Orlando, deputies said.
Marcano is described by deputies as 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 407-836-4357.
PLEASE SHARE: This is the #missingperson bulletin for 19-year-old Miya Marcano, last seen on 9/24 at the Arden Villas apartments (3303 Arden Villas Boulevard, Orlando).— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 25, 2021
We urge anyone with info to call the OCSO non-emergency line at 407-836-4357. If you see Miya, call 911. pic.twitter.com/ChLysuBfVD