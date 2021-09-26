Authorities search for missing 19-year-old from South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 19-year-old woman from South Florida who is a student at the University of Central Florida.

Deputies are searching for Miya Marcano, who went missing on Friday.

She was last seen at the Arden Villas Apartment Complex in Orlando, deputies said.

Marcano is described by deputies as 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 407-836-4357.