South Floridians begin receiving COVID-19 booster shots thanks to expanded eligibility

Vaccination sites in Broward County are offering booster shots to those who are eligible.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

That means more people are now getting their third shot in South Florida thanks to the eligibility expanding, and some welcome the extra protection.

Additionally, the Department of Health in Broward County announced all vaccination sites are now giving Pfizer booster shots to those who are eligible.

That includes people who are 65 years and older, and residents in long-term care settings.

People 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions are also eligible for the booster, as are those ages 18 to 64 who are at an increased risk because of occupational or institutional settings.

“By getting this booster, they go right back up to the levels that they need to have to keep themselves from having severe disease,” said FIU Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Aileen Marty. “In addition, certain frontline workers like myself need to make sure they have as high level of protection as possible to protect themselves but also to protect the patients and the people that they are around.”

Currently the booster shot is only for the Pfizer vaccine. However, the FDA is reviewing Moderna’s application for a third dose.

Johnson & Johnson is expected to submit an application soon as well.

For information on where COVID-19 vaccines are available in South Florida, click here.