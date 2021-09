MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – No one was injured Wednesday morning when a helicopter landed on a fence near a parking lot at Miami Executive Airport, a spokesman from the Miami-Dade Aviation Department confirmed.

Communications Director Greg Chin said there was damage, however, to the helicopter and a few parked vehicles.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and police responded to the scene at 12800 SW 145th Ave. after the incident.

It’s unclear what caused the pilot to land on the fence.