Opa-locka police officer accused of attacking ex-girlfriend

An Opa-locka police officer was arrested Thursday morning on burglary and battery charges following an altercation with her ex-girlfriend in Miami Gardens, police said.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A police officer with the Opa-locka Police Department was arrested early Thursday morning after going to her ex-girlfriend’s apartment and hitting her in the face, authorities said.

According to her arrest report, Jamesha Alexis McKinney, 30, went to her ex’s home in the Eagles Landing community in Miami Gardens Wednesday night and got into an argument with the victim.

Police said McKinney went into the victim’s home without permission, grabbed the victim’s car keys and walked outside.

According to the arrest report, the victim followed McKinney outside to get her keys back, at which time an argument ensued and McKinney struck her ex-girlfriend twice in the face and grabbed her by the neck.

Police said McKinney then threw the car keys in the bushes and left the area.

Authorities said McKinney was leaving the complex as officers were arriving and identified herself as an Opa-locka police officer.

Police said she then returned to the scene before being taken to the police station to provide a statement.

According to her arrest report, McKinney claimed to have been invited to her ex-girlfriend’s apartment, but admitted to taking the victim’s car keys.

Police said she claimed to have thrown the keys to get away from the victim because she didn’t want her to leave.

McKinney was arrested on charges of burglary and battery.

Jamesha Alexis McKinney. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

Police said the victim told officers that the two had been in a three-year relationship that ended a week ago.

A spokeswoman from the Opa-locka Police Department confirmed that McKinney has been employed by the department since Jan. 8 , 2018, and works in the patrol division.

She said an Internal Affairs investigation has been opened and McKinney will eventually be relieved of duty without pay pending the results of the investigation.