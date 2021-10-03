Miami Dolphins host ceremony to honor former head coach Don Shula

Don Shula was remembered for his remarkable performance both on and off the football field.

Don Shula was remembered for his remarkable performance both on and off the football field.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Don Shula was remembered for his remarkable performance both on and off the football field.

A few days after his death in May of 2020, Shula’s family held a private funeral for him.

Saturday’s event was the first public ceremony honoring the coach since his death.

Fans and former Miami Dolphins players gathered at Hard Rock Stadium to pay to their respects to Shula.

“At his core, Coach Shula was a teacher,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Known for his charitable heart, Shula was most loved in South Florida for coaching the Dolphins to a perfect season in 1972.

With 372 career wins, he won more games than any other coach in NFL history.

In South Florida, an expressway, a golf course and a chain of steakhouses bear his name.

“He exemplified character, integrity, leadership and the importance of dedication and commitment to his community,” said Goodell.

Shula’s health deteriorated after he underwent a heart procedure in 2016. He was 90 years old when he passed away last year.

Ad

He is survived by his wife, eight children, 16 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Shula’s son, who coached in the NFL against his dad, says his father stood for four things.

“Faith, family, football and community,” Shula said.