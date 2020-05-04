Don Shula has died; Dolphins’ legendary coach was 90

MIAMI, Fla. – Don Shula, the legendary Miami Dolphins coach who won more games than anyone else in NFL history, has died, the team announced Monday morning.

He was 90.

The Dolphins say that Shula “passed away peacefully at his home this morning.”

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene,” the team said in a statement. “Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to [his wife] Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.”

Shula went 328-156-6 in his 33-year coaching career from 1963-1995 (347-173-6 including playoffs). He spent seven years leading the Baltimore Colts before taking over the Dolphins in 1970.

He led Miami to two Super Bowl titles, including the undefeated 1972 season.

“There are nearly 7.8b people in the world. How many will say they’ve impacted as many people at @DonShula,” former Dolphins linebacker Twan Russell tweeted. “He was an imperfect man striving for perfection and got it once. The rest of the time he came really close. What a legacy we were given.”

Shula was born Jan. 4, 1930 in Grand River, Ohio, and played college football at John Carroll University in Cleveland before beginning his playing career with the Cleveland Browns in 1951.

At 33, he was the youngest head coach in NFL history when hired by the Colts in 1963.

