Some of Don Shula’s most memorable quotes
- “I don’t know any other way to lead but by example.”
- “My responsibility is leadership, and the minute I get negative, that is going to have an influence on my team.”
- “Work isn’t working unless you would rather be doing something else.”
- “Sure, luck means a lot in football. Not having a good quarterback is bad luck.”
- “The superior man blames himself. The inferior man blames others.”
- “The ultimate goal is victory. And if you refuse to work as hard as you possibly can toward that aim, or if you do anything that keeps you from achieving that goal, then you are just cheating yourself.”
