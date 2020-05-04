85ºF

Some of Don Shula’s most memorable quotes

Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula testifies on April 28, 1978, before a House subcommittee that TV blackouts of soldout NFL games spawned a generation of no-shows, crippling ticket sales. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
  • “I don’t know any other way to lead but by example.”
(Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)
  • “My responsibility is leadership, and the minute I get negative, that is going to have an influence on my team.”
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • “Work isn’t working unless you would rather be doing something else.”
(AP Photo)
  • “Sure, luck means a lot in football. Not having a good quarterback is bad luck.”
Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula shows his dejection in the Dolphins locker room after his team lost its hope for a playoff berth on Dec. 18, 1977. (AP Photo/KAW)
  • “The superior man blames himself. The inferior man blames others.”
A smiling Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula leaves the field at Joe Robbie Stadium after the Dolphins defeated the Green Bay Packers to give Shula his 300th victory, Sept. 22, 1991. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
  • “The ultimate goal is victory. And if you refuse to work as hard as you possibly can toward that aim, or if you do anything that keeps you from achieving that goal, then you are just cheating yourself.”

