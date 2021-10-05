Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

‘Clandestine lab’ found in Bal Harbour condo that was partially evacuated

Chemicals being analyzed for possible narcotics

Sanela Sabovic, Reporter

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Crime, Bal Harbour, Miami-Dade County
Federal agents, police, fire and hazmat units swarmed the Majestic Towers Condo at 9601 Collins Avenue on Monday, working well into the night after a possible drug lab was found in a unit on the 15th floor.
BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – A narcotics investigation continues Tuesday after chemicals and paraphernalia were found inside a 15th-floor unit at a Bal Harbour condominium a day earlier, causing three floors to be evacuated.

Miami-Dade County police are now testing the substances to determine what they are.

Federal agents, police, fire and hazmat units swarmed the Majestic Towers Condo at 9601 Collins Avenue on Monday, working well into the night after a possible drug lab was found inside a unit.

“They discovered what appears to be objects and stuff that’s consistent with a clandestine lab,” Det. Alvaro Zabaleta of Miami-Dade police said. “If you can picture science project objects.”

Police say a tenant was evicted last week and when the property manager came to look at the unit Monday, that person found chemicals and paraphernalia inside.

Residents on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors were told to evacuate their units as a safety precaution. No injuries were reported.

“They called and said they were evacuating 14, 15 and 16 and you need to leave right now,” resident Marie Miller said.

A bomb squad was spotted collecting evidence on a 15th-floor balcony Monday night.

