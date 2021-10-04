3 floors of Bal Harbour condo evacuated amid chemical concern

Bal Harbour police say the concerning chemicals were found the unit of a tenant who had been evicted last week from the Majestic Towers Condo at 9601 Collins Avenue.

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – Three floors of a Bal Harbour high-rise condominium building were evacuated Monday afternoon after police saw suspected chemicals in a unit where a tenant had recently been evicted.

The 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the Majestic Towers Condo at 9601 Collins Avenue were evacuated, residents said, noting that they had received calls telling them to leave their homes.

Bal Harbour police confirmed that a tenant on the 15th floor was evicted last week. On Monday, the property manager went into the unit and called police after seeing something suspicious.

Bal Harbour police say they saw chemicals in a suspected lab of some sort and called Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Miami-Dade police’s bomb squad and narcotics detectives are assisting in the investigation.

Authorities say there is a hazardous materials concern at the Majestic Towers Condo on Collins Avenue, which may involve chemicals.

No injuries have been reported.

A heavy presence of police and fire rescue workers remained at the scene Monday evening.

