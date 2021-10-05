Jury selection begins in Nikolas Cruz battery trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Jury selection began Tuesday after Nikolas Cruz’s battery trial was briefly delayed.

Before the first prospective juror entered the courtroom for the trial related to an attack on a Broward Sheriff’s Office jail guard in November 2018, nine months after the Parkland school shooting, Cruz’s upcoming death penalty trial related to that mass shooting loomed large.

Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer clarified what questions jurors will and will not be asked about the Parkland shooting.

“I am not asking about death penalty or the number of people who were killed,” she said. “Even though this is not the Parkland shooting, it is important to gauge your knowledge of the Parkland shooting case.”

Scherer’s comments from the bench illustrated the anticipated difficulty of finding a fair and impartial six-member jury for this trial given Cruz’s notoriety as a confessed school shooter.

Ad

“We request that jurors not wear masks so they can see their reaction,” defense attorney Gabe Ermine said.

The judge, however, said that would violate COVID-case mitigation protocols.

“I cannot ask them to sit three-feet apart and not wear masks,” she said.

Ermine reiterated Cruz’s willingness to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder in the Parkland case in exchange for a life sentence.

Prosecutors had already rejected that offer, saying the state is seeking a death sentence.

“We are not here for that case,” Scherer said. “Please don’t waste my time.”

Cruz is charged with four criminal counts stemming from the attack on the jail guard, which was captured on surveillance video.

Authorities said Cruz punched Sgt. Ray Beltran, wrestling him to the ground and taking his stun gun.

The plan over the next several days is to whittle down from a juror pool of more than 500 people.

Final jury selection is scheduled for Oct. 18.

Ad

The judge said it may be possible for them to provide clear masks to jurors so their full faces can be seen.