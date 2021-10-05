Research underway into adult vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus

Research is underway in South Florida and across the country as part of a large scale clinical trial into a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, for adults over the age of 60.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Research is underway in South Florida and across the country as part of a large scale clinical trial into a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, for adults over the age of 60.

Dr. Jason Haffizulla with Precision Clinical Research in Sunrise said that while there is a vaccine for children, it’s also needed in this at-risk older population.

“In adults 65 and older there are an estimated 144,000 hospitalizations for this with nearly 14,000 deaths from RSV Unfortunately it is a not so well known killer,” he said.

Haffizulla said RSV is more contagious than Covid and is showing up now later in the season, possibly infection people who may have already suffered lung impairment from the Coronavirus.

The Double blind, placebo controlled study is enrolling 30,000 patients in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information, visit pcrflorida.com or call 954-915-9991.

And a recent study provides another reason for new moms to breastfeed their babies.

The study found that children who were breastfed for at least 6-to-12 months after birth saw a 61 percent lower risk for Type-1 diabetes, versus children who were breastfed for less time.

The study also found that kids who had a later introduction to gluten and fruit in childhood also had a lower risk of Type-1 diabetes.