South Miami gym owner says nuisance ordinance has led to dozens of unfair citations

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A South Miami gym owner is taking his fight to city hall after he says he was slapped with dozens of citations because of a nuisance ordinance.

Neighbors who live near the gym want him out, saying there is too much noise coming from the business.

Gym supporters came by the dozens to city hall on Tuesday, nearly as many as the times the owner of Stunna’s FIT Gym says he’s been cited by city officials for being a nuisance.

The gym’s owner said the definition of the ordinance is too broad, lending itself to being used by residents in the area and the city to target his business.

“It’s easy to have somebody tell you what they’re about but perhaps not tell you accurately,” said South Miami Mayor Sally Phillips.

The mayor not only was seemingly defending the measure, but she also proposed amending it.

Gym members opposed it completely, fearing further consequences.

Those members, who filled the room inside city hall, spoke in favor of a business they said builds community and has helped them through their darkest times.

No residents showed up at the meeting to speak in favor of the noise nuisance measure or against the gym.

But at least two commissioners did speak on behalf of people they claim say the gym is an inconvenience.

