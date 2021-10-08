Cloudy icon
76º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Body found on I-595 in Broward, investigators believe it’s a homicide

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Crime, Broward County, Davie
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Davie, after a man was left on the side of the highway
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Davie, after a man was left on the side of the highway

DAVIE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has begun a homicide investigation after a body was found on the shoulder of I-595 near Hiatus Road early Friday morning.

BSO said the body is that of a male but no further details have been released.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a report about the body in the eastbound lanes, between Hiatus Road and Nob Hill Road, at about 1:30 a.m., and Davie Fire Rescue pronounced the person deceased at the scene.

Part of the roadway was closed as troopers covered the body and placed evidence markers, but no major delays were reported.

Detectives say they have reason to believe somebody killed the person and dumped him on the road.

BSO asks that anyone come forward if they saw anything suspicious along the eastbound lanes of I-595 between Hiatus Road and Nob Hill Road between 10 p.m. Thursday and 1:30 a.m. Friday. You can call BSO Homicide Detective Wilson De Jesus at 954-321-4289 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Authorities are investigating what they now believe may have been a homicide.
Authorities are investigating what they now believe may have been a homicide.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

email

twitter

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

email

facebook

twitter