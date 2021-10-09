Community helps to catch suspect in robbery at nonprofit for LGBTQ+ youth

Julian Cavazos shared images from surveillance video cameras showing a man accused of stealing from the Wilton Collective, a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping LGBTQ+ youth.

Cavazos said the man pretended to be a customer who was browsing at the organization’s fundraising boutique. He spent time at the jewelry display, the shoe section and walked out.

“Something did not seem right, so I went back and that’s when I started checking my cameras,” Cavazos said.

The man is accused of stealing a ring by John Hardy and a pair of shoes. Cavazos decided to post the images on social media and the community quickly responded.

“There were so many people that jumped into action, people were taking pictures of him,” Cavazos said. “He went to a restaurant. There are pictures of him sitting at a restaurant having a cocktail. People started sending me like where he was.”

Wilton Manors police officers arrested Bennett Lee, who is suspected of stealing from a nonprofit organization. (WMPD)

According to the Wilton Manors Police Department, the suspect is Bennett Lee and he was arrested on drug and DUI charges.

Cavazos said the nonprofit received updates about Lee’s whereabouts all the way up to when police officers arrested him.

“People jumped into action and that’s our community,” Cavazos said. “I have always said I live in the best community in South Florida.”