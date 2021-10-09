Woman killed, 4 others injured in multi-car crash on I-95 early Saturday morning

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened early Saturday morning in Broward County.

It happened on in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the exit for Sheridan Street.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old woman was killed as a result of the crash. FHP said four others, a 34-year-old man, 27-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, were seriously injured.

Three cars were involved in the wreck, authorities said.

Initially, two of the vehicles were involved in a separate accident and were stopped in the inside lane of I-95. A driver and a passenger from both of those vehicles were standing outside their cars when a third vehicle failed to slow down and slammed into one of the stopped cars.

All four people standing outside were hit, and the three who survived all suffered serious injuries.

Authorities have yet to identify any of the five people involved in the crash, aside from their age and sex.

FHP said the 39-year-old man was driving the third vehicle that collided with the two stopped cars.

Traffic was backed up on I-95 in the hours after the crash, which happened at approximately 3:50 a.m.

The southbound lanes of I-95 have since reopened.