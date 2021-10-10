Funeral services planned in Cooper City for Miya Marcano

The family of Miya Marcano is preparing to say their final farewell to the college student from South Florida.

The family of Miya Marcano is preparing to say their final farewell to the college student from South Florida.

COOPER CITY, Fla. – The family of Miya Marcano is preparing to say their final farewell to the college student from South Florida.

The 19-year-old will be laid to rest on Thursday in Cooper City. A wake is scheduled for Wednesday.

Marcano’s body was found last week in Orlando.

Deputies believe maintenance worker Armando Caballero is responsible for her death. He was found dead of an apparent suicide shortly after Marcano’s disappearance.

Authorities claim Caballero used a master key to gain entry to her apartment.

The Marcano family is criticizing the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for its investigation.

“Had they taken advantage of those signs that were right there, we would’ve learned more about this whole incident,” said Marcano family attorney Daryl Washington.

Ad

The family claims deputies did not do enough to find Marcano, or preserve the crime scene in her apartment.

People who live in the Arden Villas apartment complex say they are also considering suing for security changes.