Mostly Cloudy icon
82º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

BSO: Body found floating in canal in Pompano Beach

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Pompano Beach, Broward County
Broward Sheriff's Office located a body floating in a canal in Pompano Beach Monday morning.
Broward Sheriff's Office located a body floating in a canal in Pompano Beach Monday morning. (WPLG)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a canal in Pompano Beach on Monday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m. after a caller said there appeared to be a body floating in a canal near North Cypress Bend Drive and Southwest 26th Avenue.

BSO said the person was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime scene and homicide detectives continue to investigate, but stated they do not believe foul play was involved.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Michelle F. Solomon is the podcast producer/reporter/host of Local 10's original, true crime podcast The Florida Files and a digital journalist for Local 10.com.

email