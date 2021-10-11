BSO: Body found floating in canal in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a canal in Pompano Beach on Monday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m. after a caller said there appeared to be a body floating in a canal near North Cypress Bend Drive and Southwest 26th Avenue.

BSO said the person was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime scene and homicide detectives continue to investigate, but stated they do not believe foul play was involved.