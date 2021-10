The U.S. Coast Guard released this photograph reporting a group of migrants used it during a voyage from Cuba to the Florida Keys.

MIAMI – There were two Cuban migrant smuggling incidents over the weekend in the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard reported on Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard released this photo on Monday reporting a group of migrants used it to travel from Cuba to the Florida Keys. (U.S. Coast Guard)

There were 18 migrants on “a makeshift raft” and four migrants on “a homemade vessel,” according to Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin.

The U.S. Border Patrol has custody of the 22 migrants, according to Martin.

The U.S. Coast Guard released this photograph of a wooden vessel a group of migrants used on a voyage from Cuba to the Florida Keys. (US Coast Guard)

Early Thursday morning, 13 Cuban migrants made landfall on another “homemade wooden vessel” in the Florida Keys, according to Martin.