Local News

Detectives investigate source of threat to Broward County school

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Crime
This is an image of Dillard High School from Google Maps' Street View.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Some students and their parents were upset after an anonymous threat warned about a shooting on Monday at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale. The message was circulating on Friday.

According to Broward County Public Schools officials, the school’s administrators and the district’s leadership were aware of the threat and detectives were tracking its source.

Both the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and the school’s police investigative unit were taking additional security measures at the school, according to BCPS.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

