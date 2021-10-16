Detectives investigate source of threat to Broward County school

This is an image of Dillard High School from Google Maps' Street View.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Some students and their parents were upset after an anonymous threat warned about a shooting on Monday at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale. The message was circulating on Friday.

According to Broward County Public Schools officials, the school’s administrators and the district’s leadership were aware of the threat and detectives were tracking its source.

Both the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and the school’s police investigative unit were taking additional security measures at the school, according to BCPS.

