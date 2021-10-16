Police in Sunny Isles searching for man who fell off bridge after being struck by car

Authorities in Miami-Dade County jumped into action after a man fell from a bridge after being hit by a car.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County jumped into action after a man fell from a bridge after being hit by a car.

Witness described what they saw to Local 10 News seconds after the man was struck and went over the side of the bridge late Friday night in Sunny Isles Beach.

Police said the man was having problems with his car at around 10:50 p.m., so he pulled over and got out to take a look at the engine.

That’s when a car struck him, sending him over the side of the bridge into the water below, police said.

A helicopter circled above and shone a spotlight into the waters around the 163rd Street bridge.

On the ground, police taped off around the base of the bridge while they searched by foot and by boat, well into Saturday morning.

It is unclear if the driver who hit the man stayed on scene.

Local 10 cameras spotted a black Ferrari believed to be the car the man was driving.

A damaged white Maserati was also loaded onto a tow truck and hauled away from the scene.