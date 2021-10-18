Elderly man fatally struck by SUV in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian, identified only as an elderly white man, was fatally struck by an SUV Monday morning at an intersection in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported around 5:40 a.m. at the intersection of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 117th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police were spotted at the scene as a tarp covered the victim’s body.

A witness told Local 10 New reporter Trent Kelly that a woman in a silver Hyundai SUV struck the victim and then fled the scene.

He said he was driving to work when he came across the body in the road before spotting the damaged SUV a short distance away at a gas station.

He said the driver was a woman who later returned to the scene of the crash.

Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez confirmed that a white female was driving the Hyundai north on Southwest 117th Avenue and struck the victim, who was crossing the street in a westerly direction.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“The driver of the Hyundai remained on the scene,” Rodriguez said, making no mention of whether detectives believe the woman initially fled the scene as the witness stated.