Nicolás Maduro’s envoy faces money laundering charges in Miami

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is demanding that the U.S. free Alex Saab, right, a Colombian businessman of Lebanese descent.

MIAMI – After Álex Saab was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused the U.S. of kidnapping him and Cabo Verde of torturing him.

Maduro described Saab as Venezuela’s special envoy in Africa and said diplomatic immunity should have applied when Cabo Verde officials arrested him on June 12, 2020, on a red Interpol notice.

Saab, 49, arrived in the U.S. on Saturday. Maduro suspended negotiations with Venezuela’s opposition in Mexico and jailed a group of U.S. oil executives who had been on house arrest.

Saab, a Colombian businessman of Lebanese descent, wore an orange jumpsuit when he made his initial court appearance through Zoom on Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John J. O’Sullivan.

“Our energetic and resounding protest to the kidnapping of Álex Saab, Special Envoy of the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro,” Sergey Mélik-Bagdasárov, the Russian ambassador to Venezuela, wrote in Spanish on Monday.

Saab’s 27-year-old wife, Camilla Fabri, a model who was born in Italy and whose property was seized in Rome as part of an international corruption case, stood on stage during a government rally on Sunday in Caracas. She read a letter Saab allegedly sent her.

Camilla Fabri, the wife of Colombian businessman Alex Saab who has been recently extradited to the U.S., reads a letter sent to her by her husband, during a demonstration demanding his release, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“I don’t plan to lie to favor the U.S,” the letter said, according to Fabri. “I have not committed any crime, in the U.S. or in any country.”

Federal prosecutors indicted Saab on July 25, 2019, for conspiracy to commit money laundering and seven counts of money laundering. About $350 million in transfers out of Venezuela through U.S. banks.

Investigators reported Saab profited from an illegal bribery scheme in Venezuela that was related to the government’s low-income housing units and the government-controlled exchange rate.

People hold signs with the image of businessman Alex Saab who has been extradited to the U.S., during a demonstration demanding his release, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned Saab on July 25, 2019, accusing him of orchestrating “a vast corruption network” that “enabled” him and Maduro to “profit” from the government’s food subsidy program.

Special agents with DEA Miami and FBI Miami were involved in the probe. Saab’s alleged co-conspirator Alvaro Pulido, a Colombian who is also known as German Rubio, is also facing charges in the case.

O’Sullivan scheduled Saab’s plea hearing for Nov. 1.