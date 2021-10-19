In search of candidates for Broward superintendent, school board releases timeline

If the timeline of the search for a superintendent goes as planned, Broward County Public Schools will have a list of final candidates by mid-January and will conduct the final interviews before February.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – If the timeline of the search for a superintendent goes as planned, Broward County Public Schools will have a list of final candidates by mid-January and will conduct the final interviews before February.

The final job description will be defined by mid-November after meetings with constituents and stakeholders in early November, according to the BCPS plan discussed during a school board workshop on Tuesday.

Ray & Associates, a recruiting firm, is working with the School Board of Broward County. It’s a competitive process, so the board is considering a $350,000 to $365,000 pay range.

This week, BCPS will distribute community surveys. School board members agreed to make the hiring process as inclusive as possible for the community.

Lori Alhadeff, a school board member, wants parents to be able to submit questions for the candidates. Michael Collins, the chief executive officer of Ray & Associates, said the candidates’ responses can be streamed online.

Vickie Cartwright remains the BCPS interim superintendent under contract with a $275,000 base salary. School board members are likely to agree to allow her to apply for the job.

School districts in San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Pittsburg are also in search of a superintendent.

