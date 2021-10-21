Prayer vigil in honor of slain Officer Yandy Chirino to be held at Hollywood park

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A group of Hollywood residents, and family, and friends of Officer Yandy Chirino met for a prayer vigil in his honor on Thursday near where he was shot while on duty.

The tribute to the 28-year-old police officer’s sacrifice was scheduled at 5:45 p.m., at the Mara Berman Giulianti Park, at 4151 N. Hills Dr. There were candles and flowers. Ari Blaine and his neighbors brought flags.

“My heart is devastated for the family ... Police, in general, don’t get enough respect. We love them, respect them. They go out every single day and they put their lives on the line for all of us,” Blaine said.

Earlier, there was a procession to escort Chirino’s body from the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office to a funeral home in Miami-Dade County.

Chirino was born in Havana, Cuba, and grew up in Miami-Dade County. He graduated from Coral Park Senior High School in 2011 and from Florida International University in 2015.

“He was an MVP athlete who played volleyball, soccer, baseball, and basketball,” Jovany Coronado wrote in a GoFundMe page to benefit Chirino’s family.

Chirino was adventurous. His YouTube videos show him paragliding in Colombia, flying a Cessna, and jet-skiing in Lake Powell, a reservoir on the border of Utah and Arizona.

After graduating from the police academy, Chirino joined the Hollywood Police Department in 2017. Soon after, he volunteered to help raise funds for the Special Olympics.

His personnel file included commendations from five supervisors. In 2018, Sgt. Larry VanDusseldorp praised his “tactics and rapid response” after catching a repeat burglar within a minute after dispatch.

In 2019, Sgt. Alexander Chang commended Chirino’s “rapid response, excellent patrol techniques, and observation skills” after arresting two burglary suspects.

Chirino was the June 2020 officer of the month after Sgt. Brian Kalish commended him for his “teamwork, police tactics, use of resources and dedication to duty” after identifying a car burglar.

Chirino wasn’t scheduled to work on Oct. 17, but he called his supervisor to see if he needed help and volunteered to work a shift that Sunday night.

About 10:30 p.m., Chirino responded to a report of a car burglar. Officers said Chirino confronted Jason Banegas, 18, who fit the description. Banegas shot Chirino, police said.

This week has been tragic for the Hollywood Police Department.

Lt. John Graham, a retired U.S. Marine and 20-year veteran of the department, died by suicide on Oct. 18 — just a few hours after Chirino died at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Chirino’s funeral service will be on Nov. 1 at the FLA Live Arena, at 1 Panther Pkwy., in Sunrise, followed by interment at Vista Memorial Gardens, at 14200 NW 57 Terr., in Miami Lakes.

Chirino is survived by his mother; father; and sister, Yaily Chirino.

The department hasn’t released information about Graham’s services.

