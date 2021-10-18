Hollywood Officer Yandy Chirino volunteered to work on day he was killed

A 28-year-old police officer died after an 18-year-old gunman shot him on Sunday night during a burglary in Hollywood, police said.

A 28-year-old police officer died after an 18-year-old gunman shot him on Sunday night during a burglary in Hollywood, police said.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood Officer Yandy Chirino wasn’t scheduled to work on the day an 18-year-old burglary suspect killed him, police said. Chirino had called to see if his supervisor needed him on Sunday.

Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien said Chirino joined the department in 2017 and was the June 2020 officer of the month. Chirino counted on recommendations from five supervisors.

“In just the short time he was with our department, he was recognized multiple times for his outstanding work ethic,” O’Brien said.

Chirino graduated in 2011 from Coral Park Senior High School, where he played soccer. He wore the #17 jersey as a defense. His adventures included getting flying lessons on a Cessna, jet-skiing in the Utah-Arizona border, and paragliding in Colombia.

On Monday, Chirino’s father said his son died while doing what he loved most: Working in law enforcement. He was proud of being a part of the Hollywood Police Department, relatives said.

Ad

On Sunday, about 10:30 p.m., Chirino was responding to a report of “a suspicious person” on North Hills Drive near North 40th Avenue when Jason Banegas shot him, according to O’Brien. Officers later arrested Banegas.

Officers used a police car to take Chirino to Memorial Regional where a doctor later pronounced him dead, O’Brien said. Grieving relatives walked out of the emergency room early Monday morning.

Banegas is facing charges of first-degree murder, battery on an officer, grand theft of a firearm, resisting an officer with violence, and armed burglary.