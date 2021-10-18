Suspect arrested for killing Hollywood police officer has extensive criminal history

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The suspect in the killing of a Hollywood police officer is no stranger to the police.

That suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Jason Banegas.

Local 10 News’ spoke with Banegas’ sister at his Miami home.

“My brother would never do that for no reason,” she said.

Banegas’ family is still digesting the news that he is facing a charge of First-Degree Murder, among other charges, for the fatal shooting of Officer Yandy Chirino.

“We don’t now if he’s okay, we don’t know what happened to him, we don’t even know how this even happened,” Banegas’ sister said. “How did it get to this situation, because my brother would never do something like this.”

Banegas does have an extensive criminal history that dates back until he was at least 12 years old. He’s been previously charged with resisting an officer without violence and subsequent charges of burglary, property damage and grand theft auto.

In fact, Ring doorbell camera footage given to Local 10 News from the Hollywood neighborhood where the officer was killed shows a young man that resembles Banegas going car to car, checking for unlocked doors.

That’s the very crime detectives say was being committed, in that same neighborhood, that drew suspicion and police to the area shortly before the confrontation that led to the shooting death of the Hollywood officer.

Just last year alone, Banegas was arrested for more charges of burglary, trespassing, and marijuana and cocaine possession near a school.

“I’m going to talk for my brother because I know my brother has nothing to do with whatever happened,” Banegas’ sister said. “My brother is innocent, I don’t care. Many police have done this to my brother. This is not the first time. This is not the first time this has happened to us.”