Hollywood cop dead in apparent suicide in Plantation

Sources confirm to Local 10 News that the person found dead in a car at the Westfield Broward Mall in Plantation early Monday morning was on the Hollywood police force.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Hollywood police lieutenant was found dead early Monday morning in Plantation in an apparent suicide, sources confirm to Local 10 News.

It comes as the Hollywood Police Department also mourns the loss of an officer shot dead by a suspect while on duty Sunday night.

Plantation police say a call came in around 3 a.m. Monday and that they found a person dead inside a car outside the Westfield Broward Mall. Their preliminary investigation indicated that it was an apparent suicide.

Neither police agency would identify the person but sources tell Local 10 News it was a Hollywood police lieutenant. Local 10 News is not reporting the name at this time to ensure that the family is notified of the death.

Separately, Hollywood police confirmed Monday morning that 28-year-old police officer Yandy Chirino was killed in the line of duty while responding to a report of a suspicious person in the 4000 block of North Hills Drive around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Jason Banegas, 18, was taken into custody in that shooting and will face a number of charges, police say.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

